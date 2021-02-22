Pictures of Banky W and wife Adesua Etomi firstborn child

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer, rapper and politician Olubankole Wellington, otherwise known as Banky W, and his wife Adesua Etomi have welcomed their very first child.

Today happens to be Adesua’s birthday and the couple decided to break the news today.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress disclosed that 4 weeks ago she was blessed with her first son with Banky.

The celebrity couple walked down the aisle in November 2017 and their marriage is indeed one to envy.

Besides the fact that they look amazing together, both celebrities have not held back in expressing publicly how much they adore each other.

On the other hand, Banky W also posted beautiful pictures of himself and his wife with her baby bump and celebrated her on her special day.

In a long text, he expressed how grateful he is for his lovely wife.