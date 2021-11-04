type here...
News

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong
Loudmouth politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been missing in action for some months now after he announced he was going to the United States of America for treatment.

In recent times, there have been wild rumours that the politician is down with stroke and receiving treatment in the US.

Yesterday, Afia Schwarzenegger and actress Nana Ama McBrown shared his photo on their social media handles and called on people to pray for him in this hard time.

Well, the television station owned by the politician NET 2 has come out to refute claims that their CEO is battling with stroke.

During the “The Seat” show yesterday host Justice Kweku Annan showed some photos of the politician with some people in the States.

The photos showed the politician looking healthy and beaming with smiles as he posed for the picture.

Justice Annan after showing some photos and videos of the politician explained that he (Kennedy) is aware of the calls by Ghanaians but he wants to assure them that he would soon return to continue with his good works.

Source:Ghpage

