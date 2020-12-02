Pictures of Kevin Taylor’s white wife and daughter hit social media

- Advertisement -

Kevin Taylor’s beautiful wife and daughter have been seen in new photos posted on Instagram.

The US-based Ghanaian political journalist before now has succeeded in keeping his private life away from the public spectacle.

Known for his persistent attacks on the Akuffo Addo led NPP government, photos of the renowned journalist’s pretty white wife and adorable daughter have been seen online.

Kevin has been busy leaking documents that prove the corrupt dealings of the NPP government.

He recently released documents linked to a $45 million road construction scandal between COCOBOD and Chairman Wontumi’s engineering company called Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited.

Meanwhile, pictures of the contentious journalist’s beautiful family have hit social media for the very first time.

These shots were taken from their Thanksgiving celebration which fell on Thursday, November 26, 2020 and is the biggest holiday in America.

Kevin posed with his white wife and his daughter in their kitchen with their conventional Thanksgiving roasted turkey seated right in front of them.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Kevin Taylor white wife and daughter

Nonetheless, the journalist is not stopping with his expose on Akuffo Addo and his government on his YouTube channel.