Piesie Esther deserves VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ more than Black Sherif – Nacee

Music producer and singer Nana Osei, well known as Nacee, has stated that Pieisie Esther deserves to be crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

In his opinion, it will be a clear case of robbery should Piesie Esther fail to win the ultimate award.

He made this remark during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye.

“If Piesie Esther doesn’t win the VGMA Artiste of the Year then she has been robbed and that’s because consider the analysis and look at how long Waye Me Yie has been trending,” said Nacee.

“Since the song was released she is still topping charts and compare it to the other songs and colleagues who are competing with her and ask yourself where are their songs now,” he added.

According to the multi-talented songwriter, artistes like Black Sherif embarking on international concerts don’t qualify him to become the VGMA Artiste of the Year.

He believes winning the coveted prize is about a musician’s impact in Ghana not abroad.

“All of them have done very well but the Ghana Music Awards category isn’t about international music category so doing international concerts doesn’t qualify you to become the Artiste of the Year,” he noted.

“Winning Artiste of the Year is within Ghana and the impact you made here in Ghana and for solid 11 months Piesie’s Waye Me Yie has been topping charts.

“So if you are mentioning an artiste of the year is this artiste really accepted in the Ghanaian scope, Piesie deserves it and it’s as simple as that,” he concluded.