type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPiesie Esther deserves VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' more than Black Sherif...
Entertainment

Piesie Esther deserves VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ more than Black Sherif – Nacee

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Nacee-Piesie Esther
Nacee and Piesie Esther
- Advertisement -

Music producer and singer Nana Osei, well known as Nacee, has stated that Pieisie Esther deserves to be crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

In his opinion, it will be a clear case of robbery should Piesie Esther fail to win the ultimate award.

He made this remark during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye.

“If Piesie Esther doesn’t win the VGMA Artiste of the Year then she has been robbed and that’s because consider the analysis and look at how long Waye Me Yie has been trending,” said Nacee.

“Since the song was released she is still topping charts and compare it to the other songs and colleagues who are competing with her and ask yourself where are their songs now,” he added.

According to the multi-talented songwriter, artistes like Black Sherif embarking on international concerts don’t qualify him to become the VGMA Artiste of the Year.

He believes winning the coveted prize is about a musician’s impact in Ghana not abroad.

“All of them have done very well but the Ghana Music Awards category isn’t about international music category so doing international concerts doesn’t qualify you to become the Artiste of the Year,” he noted.

“Winning Artiste of the Year is within Ghana and the impact you made here in Ghana and for solid 11 months Piesie’s Waye Me Yie has been topping charts.

“So if you are mentioning an artiste of the year is this artiste really accepted in the Ghanaian scope, Piesie deserves it and it’s as simple as that,” he concluded.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 2, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News