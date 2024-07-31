Piesie Esther reveals plans to attend GIMPA after Stonebwoy & Samini bagged a degree

Piesie Esther is a renowned Ghanaian gospel artist who has been consistent in the music industry for years and has announced plans to start schooling.

In a street interview, the gospel musician was asked if she would like to obtain a degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

This comes after Samini and Stonebwoy graduated from the esteemed establishment.

She expressed her intention to attend school and acquire a certificate, inspired by the academic achievements of these two prominent ‘secular’ musicians.

When asked about the specific course she might want to study at GIMPA, Piesie Esther jokingly said that she would decide on the course when she is ready to enrol in the school, which she plans to do soon.

