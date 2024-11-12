Piesie Esther Reveals Shocking Question She Will Ask God If She Meets Him- Check What She Said

Woman of the moment, Gospel musician, Piesie Esther has revealed that one thing she would ask God should she meet Him one day.

The woman of substance talked about how her numerous hit songs went unheard, adding that the few people who heard them did not even know she was the one who sang them.

Speaking during an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, Piesie Esther recounted how her popular song, “Waye Me Yie” brought her to the limelight.

She noted that apart from making her known, her song, “Waye Me Yie” changed her life.

Meanwhile, she disclosed during the interview that “Waye Me Yie” is not her first song, as she noted that before that song, she had numerous songs out there.

She named “Empare me”, and “Mente ase3” among others as a few hit songs she had, however, people did not know she was the brain behind those songs.

According to her; should she meet God one day, she would have to ask Him why almost all her hit songs went unheard, but “Waye Me Yie” came to do magic for her.