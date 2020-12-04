Pinamang Cosmetics damaged my skin beyond repairs after using- Afia Schwar

Afia Schwar’s quest to bring down Pinamang Cosmetics remains solid. In a recent post by the self-acclaimed queen of comedy, she asserts Pinanamang cosmetics damaged her skin whiles using.

Chronicling her bad experience in using the skin-care products of the aforementioned brand, controversial Afia Schwarzenegger said it made her knuckles and elbows very dark. She adds, she had some spots all over her skin.

Cosmetics

Furthermore, the mother of twins revealed that she as a result of the skin deterioration flew from Ghana to London to show her skin to the woman(Pinamang CEO).

Once again Pinamang after Afia showing her skin to her took her to a shop in London to give her (Afia) another combination of the skin-care products called Tokem. But that too gave her problems.

Afia Schwar-Pinamang post

This comes after Afia yesterday dropped a series of videos of Pinamang cosmetics CEO’s chat with her threatening to expose her the more.