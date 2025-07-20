PIWAK CEO Wins Ambassadorial Award For Economic Diplomacy In Kenya

Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIWAK Natural Health, producers of 3P garlic mixture, has won the Ambassador for Natural Health, Innovation, and Urban Excellence award in Kenya.

The award was presented during the African Ambassadorial Title Conference and Awards ceremony, which focused on the theme “The Imperative to Pursue Economic Diplomacy for Africa’s Development in the 21st Century.”

Delivering his speech at the event,Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti emphasised the importance of economic diplomacy in Africa’s development.

He highlighted the need for Africa to find its own way by championing economic diplomacy within the continent and among member states of the African Union.

Dr. Prince Mortoti noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides a framework for promoting trade within Africa by eliminating tariffs, quotas, and other trade barriers.Dr. Mortoti proposed the concept of “Strategic Specialisation” as a way to promote economic growth in Africa.

He suggested that African countries should focus on producing goods and services in which they have a competitive advantage and trade with each other.

For example, Ghana could specialise in the herbal industry and pharmaceutical sector, while Lesotho could focus on textiles and Nigeria on oil refining.

Touching on the benefits of economic diplomacy, he said the move will increase Trade.

Economic diplomacy can increase trade within Africa, creating a single unified market for the continent.

This, he proposed, can promote economic growth and competitiveness through trade, attracting investments, and strengthening the competitive advantage of countries

He further indicated that Economic diplomacy can also promote national stability and the influence of nations on the global stage.

Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti’s award and speech highlight the importance of economic diplomacy in Africa’s development.

By implementing the AfCFTA and promoting strategic specialisation, Africa can unlock its economic potential and achieve sustainable development.

The theme of the conference serves as a reminder of the critical role that economic diplomacy plays in shaping Africa’s future.