Plaintain thief paraded on the streets

A video from Obemeng, which is currently making rounds on social media captures the dramatic moment a plantain thief was publicly paraded through the streets after being caught.

In the footage, the thief was forced to carry the stolen plantains in a basin while walking through the community.

Adding to the humiliation, he was made to announce his name through a megaphone and repeatedly declare that he was a thief.

The unusual punishment attracted a large crowd of residents, many of whom followed closely as the man was paraded.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users condemned the community’s actions, describing it as an extreme form of mob justice for what they considered petty theft, others are defending the move, insisting it was the right way to deter others from engaging in criminal activities.

