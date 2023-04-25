The policeman at the centre of the killing of Victoria Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has in his charge sheet stated that he had no intentions of killing her.

According to him, prior to meeting his girlfriend on that fateful day, he has no plans to kill her or commit murder therefore can’t tell what exactly lead him to carry out such a heinous crime.

He mentioned that the only person who can tell exactly what happened on that day is God.

Also Read: Sarkodie challenges Shatta Wale to a boxing fight

Over the last few days, the murder of Maa Adwoa has been trending on various social media platforms, as well as, traditional media.

After the story emerged on social media, several people have come out to tell their side of the story and the possible reason why Maa Adwoa was shot and killed by the police Officer.

The parents of the deceased in an exclusive interview with Ghpage addressed some of the information running on social media.

Also Read: Lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi

In another development, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Police Tycoon appeared in court today and accepted the murder charges levelled against him by the state.

Watch the video below to know more:

Read More: Photos of Maa Adwoa the beautiful lady who was shot 5 times to death by her boyfriend in Kumasi