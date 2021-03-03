Player beats up female referee mercilessly in Ghana league game

- Advertisement -

The beautiful game of football which we understand is to unite people with excitement is rather taking as a war between different football teams.

Kumasi witnessed one of the unfortunate things which is not known to be part of the game occurring in the history of Ghana football as a female referee was heavily assaulted by a female footballer.

What makes it more shocking is the person who assaulted the referee, a footballer who is also a female just like the referee.

In past, we have seen and heard stories where referees are beaten, these assaults are mostly melted out by males, like the supporters but to the extent of a player assaulting a referee is something which needs a serious punishment no matter the provocation.

Referee Faizatu Jakpa was attacked and beaten up by a player of the Fabulous Ladies in the Ghana women’s league match between Fabulous Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy.

This is certainly not football, as a matter of urgency we expect the football association to quickly apply the necessary sanctions on this inhumane act by the footballer.