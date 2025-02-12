Players need to be strong, must not pay attention to online abuse – Andre Ayew

Ghana international football star Andre Ayew has advised footballers to ignore online abuse, stressing the importance of staying focused despite criticism.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Ayew acknowledged that constructive criticism can be helpful but warned against engaging with negative comments online. He urged footballers to remain strong and not be distracted by online frustrations from supporters.

“It’s all about focusing on your job. Criticism can sometimes help, but today, anyone can write anything when frustrated. We must stay strong and not pay attention to that,” Ayew said.

He encouraged players to listen to coaches and analysts instead of social media opinions.

With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Ayew plays actively in Ligue 1 with Le Havre and has stated that he is not considering retirement any time soon.