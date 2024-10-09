GhPageEntertainmentPlease ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo begs IGP Dampare
Entertainment

Please ban election prophecies – Nana Romeo begs IGP Dampare

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nana-Romeo-and-Dampare
Nana-Romeo-and-Dampare

With few weeks to the 2024 general elections, radio broadcaster Nana Romeo has called on the Inspector General of Police to ban Pastors and Prophets from prophesying about the outcome.

Every election year, there is a division among Prophets, with everyone claiming God has given him/her revelation on who will win the elections.

According to Nana Romeo, it’s high time the IGP cautioned the Prophets against making such prophecies because they could lead to unrest in the country should one side’s prophecy fail to come true.

“We all know we have one God who doesn’t lie. How can God tell Prophet A that the NDC will win the election, and then tell Prophet B that the NPP will win? If these two prophets declare their prophecies publicly and one of them doesn’t come to pass, it can cause misunderstandings,” Nana Romeo said.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.7 ° F
82.7 °
82.7 °
69 %
1mph
34 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways