With few weeks to the 2024 general elections, radio broadcaster Nana Romeo has called on the Inspector General of Police to ban Pastors and Prophets from prophesying about the outcome.

Every election year, there is a division among Prophets, with everyone claiming God has given him/her revelation on who will win the elections.

According to Nana Romeo, it’s high time the IGP cautioned the Prophets against making such prophecies because they could lead to unrest in the country should one side’s prophecy fail to come true.

“We all know we have one God who doesn’t lie. How can God tell Prophet A that the NDC will win the election, and then tell Prophet B that the NPP will win? If these two prophets declare their prophecies publicly and one of them doesn’t come to pass, it can cause misunderstandings,” Nana Romeo said.

