“Please don’t involve my parents”; Prophet of doom begs Ghanaians (PHOTO)

The controversial Ghanaian prophet of doom who predicted against the Ghana Black Stars in their second AFCON group game against Egypt has expressed unhappiness with comments of some Ghanaians.

In a post on Facebook, Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore lamented that someone made derogatory remarks about his mother simply because he went public on the visions God showed him concerning the Black Stars’ performance at the tournament.

According to him, he has no issues with people insulting him in the performance of his work as a man of God, but what he will not accept is disrespecting his parents.

“Pls note YOU CAN INSULT ME BUT DON’T INVOLVE MY PARENTS,” a part of his post read