The lady who got Selly Galley infuriated by her comments on social media causing her to rain generational curses on her has taken back her words and finally apologized.

The lady’s apology comes after she took to Instagram to rather unanticipatedly make an awkward comment under the post of Selly Galley. Her post reads; ”horror face and barren woman”.

See below the lady’s comment;

Selley Galley curses a lady 2

Vexed by the comments of the lady identified as Henewaa Piesie, actress Selly Galley in reply to the remark grief-stricken rained intergenerational curses on her. In fact, the cures are of high magnitude if you ask me.

See below the one page curses Selly Galley dropped on Henewaa;

In a new post by the cursed lady, she has rendered an apology to Praye Tietia’s wife[Selly Galley] begging her for Mercy.

According to her words, ‘It wasn’t her intention to hurt her[Selly] and family’. Henewaa Piesie included a prophetic word in her apology post that the actress will next year give birth.

Read her apology below;