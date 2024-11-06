Please forgive me – Lilwin begs Martha Ankomah after first court appearance

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has made his court appearance after Martha Ankomah sued him.

The Ghanaian actress filed a defamation lawsuit against Lilwin a few months ago.

She decided to seek redress from the court after Lilwin’s derogatory remarks about her.

After making his first court appearance at the Accra High Court, Lilwin and his lawyer, Nana Bonsu Twiretwie have apologized to Martha Ankomah

Nana Bonsu underscored the need for the case to be settled without being stretched. He indicated some prominent figures in the country have advised the actor.

Lilwin further apologized to the actress and declared his love for her.

After pleading for forgiveness, Lilwin asked his fans to follow Martha Ankomah.

Admitting his mistake, the Wezzy Empire boss stated that unity and love are needed. He also blamed some bloggers for twisting his words which has led to where they are now.

Nonetheless, Lilwin stressed that he was sorry—so Martha Ankomah should forgive him.

