type here...
GhPageNewsPlease forgive me - Pastor Love apologises to Kyiriabosom after accusing him...
News

Please forgive me – Pastor Love apologises to Kyiriabosom after accusing him of chopping Obaapa Christy

By Armani Brooklyn
Please forgive me - Pastor Love apologises to Kyiriabosom after accusing him of chopping Obaapa Christy

Pastor Love has eaten the humble pie by apologising to Sofo Kyiriabosom for accusing him of sleeping with his ex-wife Obaapa Christy.

Recall that days ago, Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, has alleged that the songstress once slept with Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

In a self-made video, the pastor accused his ex-wife of trying to snatch Osofo Kyiri Abosom from his wife.

As alleged by the pained man of God, Obaapa Christy once forcefully took Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s car because of their secret affair.

Obaapa

This consequently led to a fight between her and Osofo Kyri Abosom’s wife because she was the one who introduced the singer to the man of God.

Upon sober reflection, Pastor Love has rendered an unqualified apology to Osofo Kyiri Abosom and Bishop Adonteng.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Pastor Love admitted that he allowed his emotions to take over him reason he made those remarks about the revered men of God.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
73 %
4.5mph
75 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways