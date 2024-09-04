Please forgive me – Pastor Love apologises to Kyiriabosom after accusing him of chopping Obaapa Christy

Pastor Love has eaten the humble pie by apologising to Sofo Kyiriabosom for accusing him of sleeping with his ex-wife Obaapa Christy.

Recall that days ago, Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband, Pastor Love, has alleged that the songstress once slept with Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

In a self-made video, the pastor accused his ex-wife of trying to snatch Osofo Kyiri Abosom from his wife.

As alleged by the pained man of God, Obaapa Christy once forcefully took Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s car because of their secret affair.

This consequently led to a fight between her and Osofo Kyri Abosom’s wife because she was the one who introduced the singer to the man of God.

Upon sober reflection, Pastor Love has rendered an unqualified apology to Osofo Kyiri Abosom and Bishop Adonteng.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, Pastor Love admitted that he allowed his emotions to take over him reason he made those remarks about the revered men of God.