The 21-year-old level 300 student Chidinma Ojukwu was has been arrested for the killing of the CEO of Super TV Usifo Ataga has begged for authorities to temper justice with mercy in dealing with her case.

Reports suggest that the two met about four months ago at a wild party and became lovers.

Ataga, who resides in Banana Island, was reported missing on Sunday, June 13, by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his home in Banana Island and he also didn’t turn up at his Victoria Island office.

Unfortunately, his lifeless body was found on Friday morning, June 18, in a flat in Lekki phase 1 with multiple stab wounds.

The police after investigations arrested Chindinma who later confessed to the act during interrogation.

In a recent interview, she has begged the family of the late CEO to forgive her for her actions saying she doesn’t want to be killed.

“I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.

I was just trying to comport myself to answer questions during the parade and not that I am not showing remorse. I totally regretted everything I did and I am sorry.

Mr Ataga’s family, I am deeply sorry for what I did. If I had my life back, I wouldn’t do anything like that. I am deeply sorry and I hope you forgive me.” she said.

In other news, the wife of Usifo has also been tagged as the main architect in the murder of her husband.

According to that report, the wife identified as Brenda sort the services of Chidinma so she(Brenda) can continue having an affair with the suspects uncle.