- Advertisement -

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party Akua Donkor has sent out an appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

According to Akua Donkor who refers to the President as his son, she is now a popular figure and her security is important and there wish the president can buy her a bulletproof car.

She continued that armed robbers would be targeting her since she is a politician and believes the bulletproof car might come in handy.

On the part of the money, she stated that because she has been speaking well about Akufo Addo’s government people are of the view that she is on his payroll which is why she is always siding with him.

Akua Donkor added that she hasn’t received any money from Akufo-Addo before but it’s time she starts to get some money from the president.

Watch the video below:

Asked if she is okay asking the president for all those things, she responded that she is saying it in public so the whole world would know.