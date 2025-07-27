Please have mercy on our ears- Ghanaians cry after Achipalago said he would release a tribute song for Daddy Lumba

Please, we beg you. We are already mourning. Ghanaians beg Archipalago for saying he would release a tribute song for Daddy Lumba.

Following the proclamation of Daddy Lumba’s death, Archipalago posted a video of himself crying.

The musician stated in his video that he was badly affected by Daddy Lumba’s death, stating that the musician was his “idle”.

Following the release of the video, Archipalago took to his official socials to disclose that he had plans to release a new song to mourn Daddy Lumba.

However, the song was not welcomed by Ghanaians as many concluded that a song from Archipalago would as usual be an ear-disturbing song.

As a result, Ghanaians have begged the musician to hold on because they are in a state of melancholy and wouldn’t want anything to disturb them the more.

Reply to Ghanaians, Archipalago wrote, “What’s wrong with doing a tribute song for my senior in the industry Daddy Lumba, and at the same time we’re all from Oseikrom so what’s your problem?”