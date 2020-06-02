- Advertisement -

Mad Time boss Kwaw Kese has begged his colleague Sarkodie to respond to his series of messages.

The rapper who is also out of the country in a radio interview cried out that he has sent a lot of messages to his friend Sarkodie but he is yet to respond to them.

Narrating the story he stated that some months ago, he contacted the Tema-based and Sarkcess CEO for a collaboration.

Sarkodie however responded and said he would get back to him soon but months down the line he is yet to hear from him.

He continued that he has sent a series of follow up messages to his friend but those messages are yet to be replied.

“I love Sarkodie from the heart. He said he will get back to me but never did. It is painful that he is ignoring me. Sarkodie has still not gotten back to me, he doesn’t reply to my messages, and it’s someway”.