Plus-size lady goes viral with her wild dance moves on her wedding day (Video)

A plus-size lady has gone viral on the internet with her wild dance moves on her wedding day that has garnered massive love reactions on the internet.

In this lovely video, the lady was more than happy on her special day and decided to give her husband a superb treat with her “wicked” dance moves.

Social media users who have seen this video have applauded the guy for not listening to critics proceeding to marry the lady irrespective of her size.

In an era of body shaming, it is very difficult for plus size ladies to openly express themselves but this brave and heart lady defied the odds to dance her heart out.

Watch the video below to know more…