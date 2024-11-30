PNC Declares Their Support For NDC Few Days To Election

Information reaching the office of Gh Page has it that the People’s National Convention political party has declared its support for the NDC.

Today is precisely 7 days to the December 7 general election, and all politicians are campaigning so hard to win the election.

Whilst other presidential candidates are on tour with their entourage, so that, if possible, they could tell the voters their plans and win their votes, the PNC is doing something differently different.

On the part of the PNC, their supporters should vote for the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama.

In a post sighted by Gh Page, Bernard M, the flagbearer of the PNC has declared their support for the NDC.

This means that the staunch supporters of the PNC are likely to vote for the NDC in the upcoming general election.