type here...
GhPageNewsPokuase Prostitutes Union places 5-year-ban on police
News

Pokuase Prostitutes Union places 5-year-ban on police

By Lizbeth Brown
Pokuase Prostitutes Union and police
- Advertisement -

The Pokuase Union of prostitutes has refused to render services to the Ghana Police for the next five years.

In a press statement, the union revealed that they will not provide any form of sexual intercourse to the Ghana police service.

The union came to this conclusion after their hideout was raided and belongings scattered by the police.

According to the president of the union, Fresh Girl Baby Jet, the police did not accord them preferential treatment when they raided their hideout.

This, they say will serve as a lesson to the Ghana Police service to treat them with respect

They also entreated other prostitutes groups to also heed to their intention and stop providing services to the police.

“We, the above mentioned group, have come into concomitant position that, from henceforth, we shall not render any form of sexual intercourse, intimacy or jolly ride to any police officer in Ghana for the next 5 years ahead of us”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

No description available.

This comes after the Accra Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Ga North and West Immigration Officers, NADMO, a task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly and police personnel from the Amasaman Divisional Headquarters arrested about 33 alleged sex workers in a dawn operation at Pokuaase.

The authorities also demolished unauthorized wooden structures believed to be the abode of these sex workers.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, May 30, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News