Salifu Amoako’s Son Appears Before Court- Check Full Details

Even though following his discharge, doctors suggested that Elrad Amoako, the son of Salifu Amoako should not be sent to court, he has appeared before court.

Per the doctors’ communique, Elrad Amoako was discharged from the hospital, however, he was not too fit to be interrogated by the police or whoever.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, regardless of his condition and the doctor’s communique, Elrad appeared before the juvenile court in Accra today, Friday, November 1.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere who made this disclosure claims Elrad is expected to be charged with manslaughter.