Police arrest 16 over shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe
News

Police arrest 16 over shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe

By Kweku Derrick
illegal miners arrested over shooting incident
At least sixteen suspects have been arrested by Police over a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The arrests follow horrific videos of a gun battle between some persons believed to be illegal miners and anti-galamsey taskforce that surfaced online Friday.

Police say the incident occurred on 29th September 2022.

In a statement, the police said: “one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery” have been retrieved.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession,” the statement added.

According to the police, the viral video of the shooting incident is being reviewed as part of an investigation to bring the perpetrators to face justice.

    Source:GHPage

