Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

In a swift operation, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended four individuals seen in a viral video threatening violence against anyone they encounter at night.

The suspects, Isaac Ampong alias Bullet, Emmanuel Buah alias Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, are currently in police custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, caused significant alarm among the public due to the suspects’ aggressive and threatening behaviour.

The Ghana Police Service moved quickly to address the situation and ensure public safety.

“We wish to assure the public that all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law,” a police spokesperson stated.

“Our priority is to maintain public safety and ensure that such threats are dealt with appropriately.”

The swift response by the police has been commended by many citizens, who expressed relief that the suspects have been apprehended.

“It’s reassuring to see the police act so quickly,” said a local resident. “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and it’s good to know that those responsible are being held accountable.”

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“Community cooperation is vital in maintaining law and order,” the spokesperson added. “We encourage everyone to stay alert and support the police in keeping our communities safe.”