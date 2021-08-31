- Advertisement -

At least four persons are currently in the grips of the police for their alleged involvement in some robbery and murder cases on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.

The four – Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi and Isaad Seidu – were arrested following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Special Anti-Robbery Task Force.

The operation also resulted in the killing of two robbers after they exchanged gunshots with the Police Intelligence and Operational Teams.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that these suspects were behind many robberies including the killing of an international journalist some days ago,” a statement issued by the police on Sunday, August 29 said.

Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News and another victim, Omaru Abdul Hakim, aboard a Toyota Hiace with registration number GT 7405- 16 being driven by Rahman Baa, were attacked between Mpaha Junction and Sarikyekura on the Buipe-Tamale Highway on Monday, August 23, 2021, around 6:50 pm.

They were travelling to Accra, reportedly after some documentary work in the north.

They were rushed to the Buipe Polyclinic by the police following their arrival at the scene and later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

However, due to the severity of the injuries, they were all transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where Taalay Ahmed was pronounced dead.

The police said they have instituted “rigorous” measures to effectively combat series of crimes that have plagued the area over the past few years.

Items retrieved by the police are two locally manufactured pistols and live cartridges, machetes, bayonets, pepper spray cans and stun guns.

“Some suspected stolen items were retrieved and they include mobile phones and motorbikes.”