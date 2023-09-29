Police arrest Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to Tupac Shakur’s murder in 1996

- Advertisement -

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, has been the subject of suspicion for years over his involvement in Shakur’s death and was taken into custody Friday morning.

Davis has previously admitted to being in the vehicle with the shooter when the shots were fired at Shakur on September 13, 1996.

Though, he has always stopped short of naming the person who pulled the trigger. The fatal drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has frustrated investigators, Shakur’s loved ones, and fans for years.

Many theories have come up surrounding the murder of the revered Hiphop rap crooner.

However, the stories involving Davis were the only ones that seemed to stick, but there was not enough evidence in years prior. In July, police raided a home in Vegas owned by Davis. However, they have remained quiet about what led them there and what they located during the search that has since led to his arrest.

In his 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend,” Davis detailed Shakur’s final moments.

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat. It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back,” he wrote.

Hours before he was killed, Shakur and his entourage had a physical altercation with Orlando Anderson, Davis’s nephew. Anderson was killed in 1998.

As of now, Davis’s exact charges remain unknown, but the latest development will surely spark the interest of social media and web sleuths everywhere.