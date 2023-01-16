type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPolice arrest Nana Agradaa again
Entertainment

Police arrest Nana Agradaa again

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Agradaa
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa has been rearrested by the police.

According to a report by Oman Channel, Agradaa who is facing multiple criminal charges in various courts was rearrested on Monday, January 16, 2023, after making an appearance before the Accra Circuit Court 4.

The court on Monday adjourned her case to Friday, January 20, 2023, but before Agradaa could leave the court premises, she was picked up by the police in relation to another case.

The cause of her arrest is not clear yet, however, a video shared by Oman Channel shows Agradaa venting out her frustration as she was being whisked away.

“I am going with them (the police) so when you go, tell them that the case with Appiah which is in court was called today, it was adjourned but they are arresting me again because of the case with Appiah,” she is heard issuing parting orders to her family and sympathisers before the police team led her away.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 16, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.6mph
    12 %
    Mon
    94 °
    Tue
    95 °
    Wed
    93 °
    Thu
    92 °
    Fri
    93 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News