Police arrest over 300 suspected criminals, seize over 700 motorbikes in Ashanti Region

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested 369 suspected criminals after it conducted a swoop in all its 15 police divisions.

This is part of the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s continuous resolve to curb violent crimes within the Region, Citi News reports.

These swoops which were conducted in criminal dens were done simultaneously between 14th to 20th September 2021.

All the suspected persons were between the ages of 17 and 55 years.

“The arrested persons were screened and profiled and those found culpable put before the various Courts in the Region. Some of them were remanded into custody to reappear at a later date, whilst others were granted court bail to report,” the police said in a statement.

The various divisions also conducted motorbike swoops from Saturday, September, 25 to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, leading to the interception of 792 motorbikes and impounding of same.

All the arrested persons have been asked to produce the documents covering the motorbikes for inspection and verification, but according to the police, those found to be fake will have the owners prosecuted.