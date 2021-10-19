type here...
GhPageNewsPolice arrest Shatta Wale's PA and one other for spreading false Information
News

Police arrest Shatta Wale’s PA and one other for spreading false Information

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Dope and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

The personal assistant of Shatta Wale popularly known as Nana Dope and one other team member has been arrested by the Ghana Police.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, Nana Dope and Gangee were arrested on 19th October 2021 for spreading false information.

The two were arrested for causing fear and panic in connection to the alleged gunshot attack on dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The Police have today, 19th October, 2021, arrested Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

The police also revealed that Shatta Wale and one other person identified as Deportee are on the run.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News