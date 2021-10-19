- Advertisement -

The personal assistant of Shatta Wale popularly known as Nana Dope and one other team member has been arrested by the Ghana Police.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, Nana Dope and Gangee were arrested on 19th October 2021 for spreading false information.

The two were arrested for causing fear and panic in connection to the alleged gunshot attack on dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

The Police have today, 19th October, 2021, arrested Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

The police also revealed that Shatta Wale and one other person identified as Deportee are on the run.