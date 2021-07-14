- Advertisement -

One Alfred Asare has been arrested by Police in Adenta for attacking and snatching the handbag of two persons (names withheld) containing a Samsung tablet and some cash in Abokobi a suburb of Accra at about 7:05 am on 9th July 2021.

In a statement, the Police on Wednesday, July 14, said the Samsung tablet, a kitchen knife and some blood-stained cash were retrieved from the suspect during the arrest.

The suspect is in police custody pending processing for Court.

The arrest was made easier by the victim’s actions of reporting to the nearest police patrol team.