GhPageNewsPolice arrest suspect for brandishing gun with threats on social Media
News

Police arrest suspect for brandishing gun with threats on social Media [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
police arrest man with gun
The Ghana Police Service has apprehended one Nii Ponponsuo for displaying a firearm in a video that has been shared on social media.

The Police Intelligence Directorate, Monday, November 22, 2021, arrested the suspect after seeing a viral video in which the suspect was captured loading a pump-action gun with cartridges and making threatening utterances.

After reviewing the footage, the Police conducted a special exercise that led to the suspect’s arrest from his hideout.

A search conducted led to the retrieval of one 12 bore SB pump-action gun.

The suspect is currently assisting Police investigations and will be put before court Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The Police Administration has cautioned the general public, especially, individuals who have a penchant for the display of weapons and issuing threats to desist from such unlawful acts.

It warned that anyone arrested will be dealt with according to law.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Accra
