Entertainment Police arrest suspect who stole Meek Mill's iPhone
Entertainment

Police arrest suspect who stole Meek Mill’s iPhone

By Albert
The Ghana Police have arrested a young man suspected of having stolen US rapper Meek Mill’s iPhone.

The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested today, 30th December 2022 at his hideout in Accra.

His arrest was made after Meek Mill had complained about his missing phone right after he went on stage at the Afronation concert.

The suspect is in police custody where he is assisting in the investigation. In the meantime, the iPhone has been returned to Meek Mill.

Shatta Wale praises ‘the streets for returning Meek Mill’s phone after his tweet

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has lauded his fans on the streets for returning Meek Mill’s phone that reportedly went missing last night.

He had put out a tweet humbly urging whoever stole the phone to return it because “Meek inspires all of us on the street” and shouldn’t be dealt such a huge disappointment.

This was hours after the American rapper had taken to his Instagram Stories to reveal he had been pickpocketed.

