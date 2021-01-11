Police arrest three human traffickers in the Eastern Region; 20 victims rescued

- Advertisement -

Three foreign nationals believed to be human traffickers have been apprehended in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Reports coming in suggest that the suspects rented an apartment at Trom, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality.

The perpetrators recruited their victims through the internet mostly from Burkina Faso pretending to secure them a well paid job in Ghana.

The victims, in search of greener pastures, arrive only for their travel documents and belongings to be seized.

A total of 20 victims including three young women detained in the suspects’ house were rescued during a police operation on Saturday January 9, 20

Prior to that, a male victim escaped a few days ago and narrated his predicament to the Muslim leadership through a French interpreter at a Koforidua Zongo.

The police were later informed which led to the arrest of the three suspects who are currently in police custody.