GhPage News Police arrest three human traffickers in the Eastern Region; 20 victims rescued
Police arrest three human traffickers in the Eastern Region; 20 victims rescued

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
three human traffickers arrested
Three foreign nationals believed to be human traffickers have been apprehended in the Eastern Region of Ghana. 

Reports coming in suggest that the suspects rented an apartment at Trom, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality.

The perpetrators recruited their victims through the internet mostly from Burkina Faso pretending to secure them a well paid job in Ghana.

The victims, in search of greener pastures, arrive only for their travel documents and belongings to be seized.

A total of 20 victims including three young women detained in the suspects’ house were rescued during a police operation on Saturday January 9, 20

Prior to that, a male victim escaped a few days ago and narrated his predicament to the Muslim leadership through a French interpreter at a Koforidua Zongo. 

The police were later informed which led to the arrest of the three suspects who are currently in police custody.

Source:GHPAGE

