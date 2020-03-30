- Advertisement -

The Police in the Ashanti Region have apprehended a group of 30 women trying to sneak through Kumasi to Walewale amid the covid-19 lockdown.

The women were hidden in a cargo truck on their way to their hometown in Northern Ghana. Sources revealed the truck was busted at Duampompo in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

Trying to trick the police, they organized a cargo truck and covered themselves with cargo goods(some food items and others) since cargo trucks are exempted from the travel restrictions placed on Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa.

Unfortunately for these women, they were caught by the police upon all their outwit.

By the reports available to us, the truck driver has been arrested and the truck is currently in the possession of the Ejisu police station (MTTD Department).

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: