Police Arrests Man Who Said He Won’t Vote For Maa Lydia

The man who proclaimed that he would not vote for Ghanaian politician, Maa Lydia has been picked up by some security men.

In a viral video available at the news desk of Gh Page, the man was seen picked up by some security men in an undisclosed location.

He was later put into a white car as the security men who picked him up drove off.

Per the information Gh Page has gathered, the man in focus was picked up by the security men when they received an order from above.

Meanwhile, actor cum politician, John Dumelo posted not long ago that the life of the man has been threatened after he proclaimed that Maa Lydia’s sharing of oil and rice wouldn’t buy his vote.

