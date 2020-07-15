- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours after young Sakawa boys went viral for spraying money into the air standing on their Benz cars, they have been picked up by the authorities.

The incident which occurred in Nigeria had the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) swooping in on early Wednesday to arrest the boys.

The EFCC is Nigeria’s law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes. Such crimes include Advance Fee Fraud (419), Money laundering, Internet romance scam, etc.

The boys who are from Omo state got their entire neighborhood in rush for money when they stood on their Benz cars to display their wealth.

They kept shouting ‘this is money’ and their neighbors were shouting In excitement at the boys.

Many people have described the young boys as unintelligible considering it’s the similar stunt which has gotten Nigeria’s alleged scammer, Hushppupi in the grips of the law in the USA

We wish them well wherever they are