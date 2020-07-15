type here...
GhPage Nigeria News Police arrests Sakawa Boys who stood on their Benz cars & sprayed...
Nigeria News

Police arrests Sakawa Boys who stood on their Benz cars & sprayed money into the air

Avatar
By RASHAD
Updated:
Sakawa Boys arrested in Nigeria
Sakawa Boys arrested in Nigeria
- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours after young Sakawa boys went viral for spraying money into the air standing on their Benz cars, they have been picked up by the authorities.

The incident which occurred in Nigeria had the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) swooping in on early Wednesday to arrest the boys.

SEE HERE: Sakawa boys spray bundles of cash on the streets

The EFCC is Nigeria’s law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes. Such crimes include Advance Fee Fraud (419), Money laundering, Internet romance scam, etc.

Watch the video of their arrest below

The boys who are from Omo state got their entire neighborhood in rush for money when they stood on their Benz cars to display their wealth.

SEE ALSO: Lady who was almost used for rituals by her Sakawa boyfriend tells her story

They kept shouting ‘this is money’ and their neighbors were shouting In excitement at the boys.

Many people have described the young boys as unintelligible considering it’s the similar stunt which has gotten Nigeria’s alleged scammer, Hushppupi in the grips of the law in the USA

Watch the video below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCoJXjnp04i/

SEE ALSO: Sakawa boys are sacrificing Slay Queens to renew their covenants

We wish them well wherever they are
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News