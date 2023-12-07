Police arrests woman behind New Force video – Details

- Advertisement -

A Belgian woman, Shalimar Abbiusi, who recently introduced herself as the spokesperson of The New Force, a group that claims to be fighting for the rights of Ghanaians, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for allegedly using a forged document to obtain a resident permit in Ghana.

This is according to a report by Media General’s 3news.

Abbiusi came into the limelight after she appeared in a video that went viral on social media, in which she claimed to be the spokesperson of The New Force.

The NEW FORCE is a group that says it is fighting for the liberation of Ghanaians from corruption, injustice, and oppression.



The video sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some supporting Abbiusi‘s message, while others questioning her credibility and motive.

Some also expressed doubt about the existence and legitimacy of The New Force.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to release any official statement on the reported arrest of Abbiusi.



Details surrounding the arrest are currently limited, and The Independent Ghana is actively monitoring the situation.

Updates on this unfolding story will be provided as more information becomes available.