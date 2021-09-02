- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Administration has banned the use of guns and the mounting of roadblocks in communities during the observation of events, warning that perpetrators of such activities would face the full rigours of the law.

These events include festivals, weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies, engagements and parties.

The warning comes on the heels of recent events where stray bullets were fired indiscriminately into the air by civilians at a wedding ceremony at Nima and a festival at Awutu Beraku in the Central Region, leading to the death of a 22-year-old woman and a young boy of 9 years old respectively.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey, Host of the Sunrise Morning show on 3FM 92.7 FM on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command disclosed that the police has launched an investigation into the indiscriminate use of firearms by some members of the public, some of which have led to the loss of lives.

“We are seeking the support of the communities. We are driving home the fact that we will not entertain unnecessary shootings during these events. It doesn’t only happen at marriage ceremonies, but also in some areas during outdooring and festivals,” DSP Juliana Obeng said.

“So now the command has adopted a strategy and we noticed that usually when they are going to do this they mount roadblocks so we have given attention to the municipalities and have said that if anybody does this inform the command and they will be arrested”.

Additionally, the police warned that persons engaged in indiscriminate firing would be made to face the sanctions, the police has also hired the services of informants.

“The other thing we are doing is the engagement of new informants in the communities to help us with information and we are entreating the communities to help us with information. These are the same people we are living with. So people should volunteer information. If you don’t want to speak to the police in the community, you can move to a district level to a regional level and we will pick it up from there”. She noted.