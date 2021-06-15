Police block major roads in Accra after bullion van robbery attack

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for the perpetrators of a rambo-style attack on a bullion van that led to the death of two persons.

On Monday, at about 11:00 am, some yet to be identified suspected robbers on three motorbikes attacked a Man-Tran bullion van, used for the collection of daily sales from traders at Adedenkpo in James Town.

In the process, the robbers, who fired indiscriminately, shot a policeman on escort duty and killed him instantly.

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was also shot and killed by the armed men when one of two ladies on the bullion van stepped out of the van and run towards the deceased seller’s shop.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Police Officer killed in the bullion van robbery attack

A few minutes after the horrific incident, the Accra Regional Police Command initiated major roadblocks in the metropolis and peripheral roads in pursuit of a grand security operation in the Accra metropolis.

In line with the operation, police personnel have been deployed to man checkpoints at vantage points.

The driver of the bullion van sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital while the women who are tellers on the bullion van have also been taken to the same hospital to be treated for trauma.

SEE ALSO: Last message of police officer who was killed in bullion van robbery attack surfaces

The suspected robbers made away with the policeman’s weapon and also took a safe with an unspecified amount of money after breaking the padlock used to lock the rear of the bullion van.