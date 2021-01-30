type here...
GhPage Sports Bizarre scenes in Ghana Football as Premier League Coach Is Busted By...
Sports

Bizarre scenes in Ghana Football as Premier League Coach Is Busted By Police In A Live Game – Check Details

By Nazir Hamzah
Ghana Police dragging Coach Ignatius Fosu
- Advertisement -



The Ghana Premier League game between Bechem united and Techiman Eleven witnessed some dramatic scenes at the bench where coach of Eleven Wonders Ignatius Fosu had to be dragged away by police personnel from the touchline. 


According to reports the coach of Eleven Wonders Fosu had altercations with the assistant referee which led to him eventually busted by the police. 

From the various reports gathered we learned Fosu apparently confronted the assistant referee registering his displeasure after a goal he deemed not proper was adjudged against his side. 


The argument became heated thus the referee insulting the mother of the coach where the coach also gave it back to the referee in equal measure.


The Ghana Police personnel on duty on the match day had to quickly intervene, sending away the coach from the lines. 


The Goal which led to the drama stood while the game continued and ended 3-1 in favour of the home side Bechem United.


In a brief chat with the main referee of the game, he indicated we will ensure the awful scene is comprehensively captured in in his match report for the Ghana football association to sanction the coach for what he described as unprofessional behavior by the coach.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, January 30, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News