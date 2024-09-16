A Police officer and a Chapelin for the Ghana Police Church has been sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty of misusing money in the church’s account.

The suspect identified as Edward Unicorn age 32 also doubles as an accountant for the church stole a total of Ghc 40,433.50 from the coffers of the Church.

Appearing before the courts, Officer Edward informed the court that in his quest to get more money, he got addicted to Aviator betting and was using the money bit by bit in his quest to win big money but he was always losing the money.

He went on to say that at a point when he saw he was too addicted, he reached out to his brother who referred him to a doctor at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but despite speaking to the doctor twice on the phone, he never thought it wise to see him.

“I spent the money by playing Aviator. I staked it and never won. I was desperate to win but lost. I was addicted to Aviator, so my brother referred me to a doctor at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. I called him twice but never went to see him. I put in the GH?40,000 bit by bit,” Unicorn explained.

In addition to being told to pay GH?5,000, he was also told to give the Ghana Police Church GH?2,775 that was taken from him.