Michel camp: Police clashes with Military over narcotic dealer at Kakasunanka
Michel camp: Police clashes with Military over narcotic dealer at Kakasunanka

By Nazir Hamzah
There was an epic scene when a sanctioned police swoop clashed with the military in an attempt to clamp down on drugs and narcotics peddlers.

Some military men at the michel camp were not enthused as the police swoop invaded with their team to fish out a suspected peddler of narcotics at Kakasunanka.

According to an eye witness, the misunderstanding emanated when the military claimed that an innocent person has been arrested by the police.

The eye witness narrated that the police invaded a house at the neighborhood and started looking out for suspected people smoking weed in the the ghettos.

According to a report by Ghana news agency, the  police were able to maneuver their way out which necessitated a hot chase by the military to prevent the police from taking their officer with other suspects away.

The situation created a scene which led to some massive traffic as no car could navigate through.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Saturday, March 27, 2021
