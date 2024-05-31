The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of their dispatch rider who was leading Shatta Wale‘s convoy to Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

According to the Police, their dispatch rider identified as Sergeant Frempah Bismark died on the spot after he crashed into a Toyota Sienna vehicle number AS 5979-21.

It continued that the deceased who is 38 years old was an outrider attached to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and was riding from Bolgatanga towards Tamale.

The report disclosed that when the late Sergeant Frempah got to a stretch of road on the outskirts of Gbimsi village, which is close to Savelugu, he collided with a Toyota Sienna driven by a 34-year-old man named Baba Francis, who was travelling from Tamale in the direction of Bolgatanga with five passengers inside.

Following their arrival at the scene, a police team led by ASP/Mr. W Fuseini took the deceased outrider’s body to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where the attending physician, Dr. Mohammed Wumpini, pronounced him dead.

After that, the body was placed in the morgue of the same hospital so that it could be preserved and examined.

The accident vehicle has been impounded for investigation, and the suspected driver has been detained to help.