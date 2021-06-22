VIDEO: Policeman fights with mate and driver for asking him to pay for his transportation

- Advertisement -

A video we have chanced upon on social media shows a uniform policeman having a fight with the mate of a trotro car after the mate demanded money.

According to the narration, the policeman wanted to join the car with the intention of not paying for the transportation but the driver and the mate told him point-blank that they were not going to offer a free service to them again.

It’s said the policeman told them he was a government staff in uniform and needed to board the car-free to his destination.

But both men responded that since the government has no pity on the poor and always increasing the price of goods they also need to take money from him.

The comment didn’t go down well with the policeman who started verbally insuting the driver and his mate before he started getting physical with the mate.

Watch the video below:

When did the government order for policemen to be exempted from paying for their transportation?