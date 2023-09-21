Police finally exhume Mohbad’s body for an autopsy to be carried out

- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Police have taken a significant step in the investigation surrounding the controversial death of singer Mohbad, as they exhumed his body on September 21.

Mohbad, a 27-year-old artist, passed away on September 12 under circumstances that have raised considerable concern and speculation. He was subsequently buried on September 13 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

In the wake of Mohbad’s death, numerous Nigerians called for an autopsy to be conducted, particularly due to disturbing revelations of alleged harassment and assault he had endured while alive.

These allegations added complexity to the case and underscored the importance of a thorough investigation.

To address these concerns, the Lagos State Police Command established a 13-member committee on September 19, tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

This committee’s objective is to provide a comprehensive report within a two-week timeframe, shedding light on the circumstances that led to the singer’s death.

This development marks a significant step forward in unravelling the mystery surrounding Mohbad’s passing and ensuring that justice is served.

The public eagerly awaits the findings of the investigation as it seeks answers and closure in this tragic and controversial case.