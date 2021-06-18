- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three Obuasi-based young men after a video that shows them brandishing firearms surfaced online.

During the operation, the police retrieved a pump-action gun as well as five blunk cartridges from the suspects.

The three men, Rev. Alfred Dakorah aged 43; Founder and Overseer of God’s Time Ministry, Emmanuel Dakorah aka Obour Belling, 26, and Richard Suleman aged 28 have been detained to assist the Police with its investigation.

The police are on a manhunt for a fourth suspect who is said to be based in the Northern region.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agymang Adjem, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Kumasi said the Command will rely on public information in their investigations.

“These young men have been variously described as robbers in both the print and radio, as well as on social media. These three men are in our custody in relation to the video and pictures we have seen.

“We have retrieved the pump-action gun, as you can see. There is a fourth suspect whom we are trying to also arrest.”

He added: “We will keep them in custody as we investigate the issue. They have denied as you have seen in other videos that they are not criminals, and so the Command would like to appeal to anybody, for that matter the public, especially those who allege any criminal activity against these young men to come forward, give us information so that we can put them before the court.”

The leader of the group, Obour Belling, had told TV3 that they fear for their lives because they have been labelled as armed robbers.

They justified a video that saw them invoking curses on bloggers and rumour mongers for accusing them falsely, saying it was an attempt to clear their names of any wrongdoing.

Check out the video below.

‘We are not armed robbers’

Following the viral video, Obour and his crew have been linked to the robbery attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jamestown a suburb of Accra.

Armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and opened fire on the vehicle killing policeman on escort duties, instantly.

A woman who witnessed the incident from her convenience store was also killed in the process.

Obour reiterated that they had no connection with the crime.

Watch the video of the men below.