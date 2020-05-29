Police give full details on why Bobrisky was arrested and detained

- Advertisement -

We reported earlier that popular cross-dresser Bobrisky had been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police force.

As at the time of our earlier report, we had no information on what might have made the police come for him.

Well, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba and Nigeria Police Force Spokesperson has broken his silence over the arrest of Bobrisky.

According to Frank Mba, the popular crossdresser was arrested after a businesswoman accused him of duping her an amount of N30 million.

“Idris was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition we received from a Nigerian woman, she reported that the crossdresser collected N30 Million for sale but did not keep to the end of the deal from her part,” Frank said.

He added that Bobrisky has been granted bail and his statement taken.

“Bobrisky’s case is still active hence the investigation but he has been granted administrative bail.” he added.

It is believed that the said money went into his eyelash business but because of a misunderstanding between him and the businesswoman, she called for his arrest.